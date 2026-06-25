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The Making of U.S.

Michigan Public
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT

Michigan Public will broadcast "The Making of U.S." in place of Stateside on Friday, July 3, 2026. This program will air at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This year, America will celebrate her 250th birthday — marking the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776. In “The Making of U.S.”, we take a deep dive into some of the things that make America, America, giving you a Civics class refresher. We’ll break down topics like the war for independence, the Constitution, and how our representative Democracy is run.

This program comes from WSHU.
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