Study credits Rx Kids with deep reduction in neonatal mortality in Flint

A new study finds a unique program has cut neonatal deaths in Flint in half.

Rx Kids provides a cash stipend to expectant mothers and then a monthly stipend during a child’s first year of life.

Prior to the 2024 start of the program, Flint’s neonatal mortality rate was 10 in every 1,000 live births. By comparison, in the state of Michigan, the annual mortality rate was four in a thousand.

In 2025, Flint’s rate of the death of an infant within the first 28 days of life declined to 5.1 per 1,000. Meanwhile that year, the statewide rate was 3.9.

"These findings suggest that this pro-family, prevention-driven program may be helping more babies survive their earliest days,” said Dr. Mona Hanna, director of Rx Kids and associate dean of public health at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in a written statement.

This is the latest study to show improving health outcomes for mothers and children who are part of the Rx Kids program, including an estimated 18% reduction in preterm births, a 27% reduction in low birth weight, and a 29% reduction in neonatal intensive care unit admissions.

Since starting in Flint, Rx Kids has expanded to other parts of the state of Michigan, from Detroit to the Upper Peninsula.

However, the program which gives cash without questions to pregnant women and new parents has drawn criticism from Republican politicians who worry about how the money is being spent.

As the program has expanded, so has the financial investment by the state of Michigan.

At a recent state legislative committee hearing, several lawmakers speculated that some of the pregnant women who receive the initial $1,500 stipend may use it to get an abortion.

Others suggested the monthly stipend given after the child is born may be used to buy non-child related items, including alcohol and cannabis products.

At the hearing, Dr. Hanna insisted their studies suggest most families spend the money on diapers and other infant products.