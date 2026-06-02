RX Kids founder grilled by Michigan lawmakers

Some Republican Michigan lawmakers grilled the founder of a program that provides financial to help mothers and infants over speculative allegations of abuse.

Multiple studies have found that RX Kids has improved health outcomes for children in Michigan since starting in Flint. Since 2024, the program has been slowly expanding to other communities across the state, including the entire Upper Peninsula.

The program uses a mix of public and private money to provide pregnant moms and new parents with a financial stipend. After completing an application process, which includes confirming the pregnancy and a background check, pregnant women would receive $1,500. After the child is born, the parents receive a monthly stipend for the first year.

Most parents surveyed by RX Kids say they spend the money on diapers.

But during a legislative hearing in Lansing, State Rep. Angela Rigas (R- Caledonia) clashed with RX Kids founder Dr. Mona Hanna over hypothetical ways new parents may spend the money.

“Parents could spend these funds on alcohol, weed and TV’s then?” questioned Rigas.

“That’s not what we’re seeing in the data,” testified Hanna.

Several Republican lawmakers suggested pregnant mothers could apply for the program, only to later abort the fetus. That’s a claim that Hanna took issue with.

“This is preventing abortions and that is what we are seeing in the data,” testified Hanna.

Hanna did confirm that money is available for undocumented Michigan residents. But she insists those funds come from private sources, not tax dollars.

While the program has bipartisan support, some Republican lawmakers insist more control is needed over how parents spend the money.

That drew a rebuke from State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), who noted many women in the committee chamber, holding young children.

“I personally can’t imagine finally having trust in a government program just to be told you can’t be trusted,” said Pohutsky.

Michigan lawmakers are considering whether to continue to provide state funding to RX Kids in the next state budget. Much of the program’s funding is provided by the state of Michigan.

Meanwhile, the state of Mississippi is considering starting its own version of RX Kids.