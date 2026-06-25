Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 26 - 28)
The summer solstice has passed, which means summer is officially here, even if the temperatures don’t seem to agree. Take advantage of the cooler weather and spend some time outside! If you need some ideas to get you started, or if you want to learn about some of the fun things happening in your community, Michigan Public has got you covered. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events happening across Michigan this weekend!
Planning to attend to any of these events? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival
6/24-6/28 | All Day
Downtown - New Baltimore
Prices Vary by Activity
Charlotte Bluegrass Festival
6/25-6/27 | All Day
Eaton County Fairgrounds - 1025 S Cochran Road, Charlotte, MI
$45/day, $120/weekend
St. Ignace Car Show Weekend
6/25-6/27 | All Day
Downtown - St. Ignace
Free
Lakeshore Art Festival
6/27-6/28 | All Day
Downtown - Muskegon, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Yes, Ann Improv Fest
6/24-6/27 | Times Vary
Michigan Theatre & Other Venues - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Emma’s Weddings - Opening Weekend
6/25-6/28 | Times Vary
Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
Prices Vary
Shakespeare in the Arb
6/25-6/28 | 6:30 p.m.
Nichols Arboretum - 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI
$25
Big Play Day
6/27 | 10 a.m.
Nichols Arboretum - 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros
6/25-6/28 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Belleville Lakefest
6/26-6/28 | All Day
Downtown - Belleville, MI
Free
99.5 WYCD Hoedown
6/27 | 4 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary
Big3 Basketball
6/27 | 4 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Locked Zoo: Secret Safari
6/26 | 6 p.m.
John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
$25
Holland Celtic Festival & Highland Games
6/26-6/27 | All Day
Ottawa County Fairgrounds - 1286 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI
Prices Vary
Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
6/26-6/27 | 8:45 p.m.
Wealthy Theatre - 1140 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Holland Pride Festival
6/27 | 1 p.m.
Centennial Park - 250 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Firefly Night Hike
6/26 | 8 p.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15
Kalamazoo Caribbean Fest
6/26-6/27 | All Day
Arcadia Festival Site - 145 E Water Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
Marshall Blues Fest
6/27 | 3 p.m.
Michigan Avenue - Marshall, MI
Free
Medieval Dinner
6/27 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$129
Lansing
& Juliet
6/23-6/28 | Times Vary
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Lansing Lugnuts vs Great Lakes Loons
6/24-6/28 | Times Vary
Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Summer Solstice Jazz Festival
6/26-6/27 | Times Vary
Downtown - East Lansing, MI
Free
Lansing Pride
6/27 | 1 p.m.
Old Town - Lansing, MI
Free