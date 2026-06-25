Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 26 - 28)

The summer solstice has passed, which means summer is officially here, even if the temperatures don’t seem to agree. Take advantage of the cooler weather and spend some time outside! If you need some ideas to get you started, or if you want to learn about some of the fun things happening in your community, Michigan Public has got you covered. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events happening across Michigan this weekend!

Planning to attend to any of these events? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival

6/24-6/28 | All Day

Downtown - New Baltimore

Prices Vary by Activity

Charlotte Bluegrass Festival

6/25-6/27 | All Day

Eaton County Fairgrounds - 1025 S Cochran Road, Charlotte, MI

$45/day, $120/weekend

St. Ignace Car Show Weekend

6/25-6/27 | All Day

Downtown - St. Ignace

Free

Lakeshore Art Festival

6/27-6/28 | All Day

Downtown - Muskegon, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Yes, Ann Improv Fest

6/24-6/27 | Times Vary

Michigan Theatre & Other Venues - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Emma’s Weddings - Opening Weekend

6/25-6/28 | Times Vary

Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI

Prices Vary

Shakespeare in the Arb

6/25-6/28 | 6:30 p.m.

Nichols Arboretum - 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI

$25

Big Play Day

6/27 | 10 a.m.

Nichols Arboretum - 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

6/25-6/28 | Times Vary

Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Belleville Lakefest

6/26-6/28 | All Day

Downtown - Belleville, MI

Free

99.5 WYCD Hoedown

6/27 | 4 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI

Prices Vary

Big3 Basketball

6/27 | 4 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Locked Zoo: Secret Safari

6/26 | 6 p.m.

John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI

$25

Holland Celtic Festival & Highland Games

6/26-6/27 | All Day

Ottawa County Fairgrounds - 1286 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI

Prices Vary

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons

6/26-6/27 | 8:45 p.m.

Wealthy Theatre - 1140 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Holland Pride Festival

6/27 | 1 p.m.

Centennial Park - 250 Central Avenue, Holland, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

Firefly Night Hike

6/26 | 8 p.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$15

Kalamazoo Caribbean Fest

6/26-6/27 | All Day

Arcadia Festival Site - 145 E Water Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

Marshall Blues Fest

6/27 | 3 p.m.

Michigan Avenue - Marshall, MI

Free

Medieval Dinner

6/27 | 6 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$129

Lansing

& Juliet

6/23-6/28 | Times Vary

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Lansing Lugnuts vs Great Lakes Loons

6/24-6/28 | Times Vary

Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Summer Solstice Jazz Festival

6/26-6/27 | Times Vary

Downtown - East Lansing, MI

Free