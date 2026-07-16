Hong Kong official warns booksellers on security risks after raids

HONG KONG — Hong Kong 's top security official said Thursday that booksellers should ensure the titles they sell do not harm national security, a day after five people linked to two bookstores were arrested.

The police operation on Wednesday was the third round of arrests targeting independent bookstores within four months. Critics have raised concerns over the city's freedom of expression under what they called a unclear red line.

But Secretary for Security Chris Tang told reporters at the legislative building that the law is clear.

"If you are a bookseller, you have the responsibility to make sure the books you sell won't endanger national security," he said. "It's equal to, for example, when you are selling food, you need to ensure the food won't cause a stomach ache and is not either poison or illegal."

Asked if authorities would make a list of banned books, Tang said that would not be conducive to effective law enforcement targeting titles that "intend to harm the country."

"We will not let criminals off the hook like this," he said.

On Wednesday, police raided Have A Nice Stay, a bookshop founded by a group of former journalists, and the longstanding Greenfield Book Store. Police said the five people who were arrested were suspected of displaying seditious materials and selling seditious publications.

A police statement alleged that the content stirred up hatred against the city's government, judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

Have A Nice Stay had already announced it would shut down on Aug. 30. In a social media post, it said financial difficulties and an elusive red line were among the factors.

It said it cannot read through every single book and lacks the ability to judge what books are "problematic."

In March, police also arrested the owner and staff of the independent Book Punch store, reportedly on suspicion of selling seditious publications. They included the biography of former pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in his national security case.

In June, Hong Kong police arrested two booksellers on suspicion of selling seditious publications and receiving funds from foreign political organizations.

In Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own, President Lai Ching-te noted Hong Kong's freedom of expression and publication are under pressure in a Facebook post.

"Every independent bookstore is vital in guarding free thought," he said.

Liang Wen-chieh, deputy minister of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, told reporters that some Taiwanese publishers have self-censored their list of books when participating in a Hong Kong book fair.



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