Upcoming pop-up shop to sell vintage designers to Michiganders

Vintage shopping enthusiasts will reason to celebrate when Seven Moods NYC comes to Detroit for a pop-up shop August 8.

The online store that sells vintage handbags and clothing will set up shop at the Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit.

Nik Pollina Pulzello, who is one of the founders of Seven Moods NYC and a content creator, realized there was a need for accessible fashion across different geographic locations.

Pollina Pulzello, though currently based in New York City, grew up in Michigan. She said bringing her business back home was always the plan.

“It has always been a significant source of inspiration for me building Seven Moods,” Pollina Pulzello said. “Detroit has creative energy, unique style, and entrepreneurial mindset. Michigan made me who I am, my values, and my work ethic. These are things that are a part of me and a part of Seven Moods that I'm excited to share with the Detroit community."

The shop will be selling hundreds of curated designer handbags and clothing pieces which are vintage.

Entry is free so long as attendees register .

Although the event was almost a week away on Monday, there were already over 1,400 reservations, according to Pollina Pulzello.

She said the goal of pop-up events like hers is to bring like-minded people together.

“It's less about purchasing something, and more about showing that there is a community of fashionable, sustainable, and fabulous women available to them,” Pollina Pulzello said.

The pop-up will primarily sell vintage designer bags and clothes and some non-designer Y2K pieces.

