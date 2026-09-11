© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Come From Away Brings Newfoundland 9/11 Odyssey to Michigan

Michigan Public | By April Baer
Published September 11, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
A group of actors in the Avon Players Community Theatre 2026 production, in a variety of standing and kneeling poses onstage. Their age, gender, and costuming varies, as they represent small tow citizens and global travelers. All face the audiences with expressions reflecting the anxiety and uncertainty of their situation.
Bryan Clifford
/
Avon Players Community Theatre
The Avon Players Community Theatre 2026 production of Come From Away in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Michiganders are part of many stories about September 11, 2001.

One of the lesser-known stories of 9/11 is coming to theaters across Michigan. A remarkable confluence is happening on stages from Southeast to West Michigan, up north to the Thumb. Come From Away, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is a musical about the town of Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 airplanes carrying thousands of travelers from all over the world diverted the morning of 9/11. No fewer than seven theaters chose to stage the production this month, with more coming in October, November, and next spring.

Cynthia Kortman Westphal was musical director for the show’s first national tour, after its successful run on Broadway. She now chairs Musical Theater at the University of Michigan’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance. She’s also helping direct a student production of the show next month. Kortman Westphal was living in Manhattan in 2001. When producers first approached her, she felt deep reservations. But within five minutes of watching the New York production, she was convinced.

“What I love about the script and the score,” Kortman Westphal told us, “is that so much of the text is from the actual transcripts of interviews the writers did with the folks in Gander. … So much of the dialogue is actually what people said.”

Come From Away is a Tony-award-winning story of briskly-paced first- and second-person oral histories. Some characters represent citizens of Gander, who saw their town’s population more than double, as the “plane people” arrived over a matter of hours. Others are travelers themselves: fearful, frustrated, and almost all emotionally adrift.

A scene from Stagecrafters' 2026 production of Come From Away, in Royal Oak, Michigan. A bald actor, portraying the mayor of Gander, Newfoundland, gestures with his hands while answering questions from a local reporter. Several actors playing residents of Gander stand watching, on either side of him.
Anthony Morrow, Bureau, Detroit.
/
Stagecrafters
Stagecrafters' 2026 production of Come From Away, in Royal Oak, Michigan.

As the people of Gander reach out to house, feed, and care for the strangers, their stories entwine in surreal and unexpected ways.

“At its most core level, it's about human kindness, humanity at its best under extremely difficult circumstances,” said Kortman Westphal. “It really is about casseroles and sandwiches and toilet paper and blankets and toothpaste and diapers and cat food.”

The production's Newfoundland setting is well represented in its score, drawing heavily from the province’s Irish, English, and Scottish roots. Many Michigan theaters are tapping in live performers from regional Celtic music communities.

“One thing I really love,” Kortman Westphal said, “is … the musicians are not only on stage for the entire show, but at times they come out from behind their instruments. They come onto the stage, they become the bar band.”

While no single written work can encompass the range of experiences 9/11 imposed, Come From Away speaks to a remarkable range of memorable people, drawn together under duress. Kortman Westphal recalls one of her favorite memories of the tour was speaking to audience members about their own stories.

“Everybody has some story of where they were that day.”
Tags
Arts & Life Musicalstheatertheatre
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
See stories by April Baer
We need your support donation button
Related Content