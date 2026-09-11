John U. Bacon on UM hockey hazing allegations and Michigan's "least satisfying" football win

The University of Michigan is facing a federal lawsuit for alleged hazing within the Michigan men’s hockey program.

In football, the NCAA has announced a clarification of the rules for timekeeping after the controversial end to a game between Michigan and Western Michigan University.

For more on those stories and other sports news, Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined host Doug Tribou on Morning Edition.

Football this weekend:



Oklahoma at Michigan - Sat., Noon

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State - Sat., 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions - Sun., 1:00 p.m.

Doug Tribou: In a new federal lawsuit, 16 former members of the University of Michigan men's hockey team say they were subjected to sexualized hazing that bordered on torture. The lawsuit was first reported by The Detroit Free Press. The alleged abuse happened between 1984 and 2001.

In a statement, the university said it "denies that it is any way responsible or liable for the claims alleged" and notes that it enacted an anti-hazing policy in 1982. What stands out to you about this suit and the response?

John U. Bacon: Well, a few things. One, sad to say, hazing has been — or was — endemic to the sport of hockey for decades at the NHL level, at the college level, even the high school level. So some of this does not surprise me. Some of it does.

Michigan, of course, as you said, has pushed back entirely. I am surprised to hear in the claim from the litigants that they tried to reach out to Michigan, and Michigan would not respond — in other words, try to settle or something. That surprises me.

And I do want to be clear here: Although hazing was very common in hockey circles for many decades, it doesn't make it right. It doesn't make it legal. So, what happens next remains to be seen.

DT: And a note here that since the lawsuit became public, former Michigan hockey head coach Red Berenson has denied that he or any of his coaching staff were involved in the hazing. He acknowledged that staff members were aware that players had hazing rituals for other players.

Turning to other sports news, Week 1 college football games often get a lot of attention, but the Michigan-Western Michigan game on Saturday is already a leading contender to become the most hashed-and-rehashed game of 2026.

As many of our listeners are already well aware, the referees said there was one second left after a play that appeared to end the game with the Broncos ahead. Then, in that one second, Michigan scored and won the game. The NCAA has since clarified that the in-stadium clock is the official clock — which the refs did not use in their decision — but Michigan’s victory will stand. What do you make of all this?

JUB: Well, it barely matters what I make of all this, Doug, because we'll be talking about this again next week, I guarantee you. I've often joked about not turning a one-day story into a two-day story. This will be a two-week story, I'm sure.

A few things have come out. One, the NCAA has since clarified that the in-stadium clock is the official clock, as you said. Okay, great. They should have told the referees that before the game on Saturday, because apparently there are two clocks they're working off of. One is the stadium clock that we can all see, the one you see on TV. And then there's the super-secret double-probation clock that apparently the referees actually use. And that one had a second left on it. So that one is going to be cleared up, I think, in the future.

But what it also clarifies here, Doug, is that right now nobody's in charge of college athletics. Who's making the rules? The Big Ten, the NCAA, the various conferences, etc.? It's a big mess, of course, and although Michigan will be credited with the win, it has to go down as the least satisfying Michigan victory of all time.

DT: John, I keep thinking about how millions upon millions of fans in stadiums and at home, and even coaches and players have assumed in-stadium clocks were the official clocks. That's why everybody's looking up at the scoreboard during the game...

JUB: [Laughs] Suckers!

"Although Michigan will be credited with the win, it has to go down as the least satisfying Michigan victory of all time."



John U. Bacon on the Wolverines' controversial, last-second victory over Western Michigan

DT: [Laughs] Well, John, before the game against Western Michigan, the Wolverines were ranked 16th in the nation. In the latest Associated Press poll, Michigan is unranked. And on Saturday they’ll host Oklahoma at noon at the Big House. The Sooners are ranked 11th in the country. How do you like Michigan’s chances?

JUB: How about not good, Doug? [Laughs] Because even though they are credited with the victory, that was a pretty horrible performance for a first game against a very good MAC team, it must be said. But it's still a MAC team. And offense, defense, not much was working very well. [Michigan quarterback] Bryce Underwood did not look any better than he did last year. So right now the point spread is 5.5, favoring Oklahoma. That strikes me as very low.

DT: Michigan State is coming off a 30-20 win over Toledo. Now the Spartans will host Eastern Michigan Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in East Lansing. What does Michigan State need to work on in its second straight game against a Mid-American Conference opponent?

JUB: Well, they're truly rebuilding under Pat Fitzgerald, their new coach. They looked better against Toledo last weekend. They'll have to look better again against Eastern Michigan, a very well-coached team by Chris Creighton. I've been amazed that he's not been picked up by bigger colleges than EMU. He's done a very good job there where it's historically very hard to win. But it's basically all the fundamentals: don't let a MAC team hang around longer than you have to; watch the football, of course; and try to finish your drives. Very fundamental stuff.

DT: The Lions will open their 2026 regular season on Sunday afternoon when they host the Saints at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The Saints are coming off a rough six-win season. The Lions had a winning season in 2025, but missed the playoffs. What will you be watching for in Week 1?

JUB: Well, is it last year's team or is it the year before? The year before they had a real run at a Super Bowl. Last year, of course, they basically fell apart, in part due to injuries, it must be said. But this is really, I think, a telling season for both Jared Goff, the quarterback for the Lions, and Dan Campbell, the head coach. If they make a playoff run, they'll keep rebuilding for the future. If they don't, they might have to tear it all apart. Kind of like the oh, I don't know, Tigers, Red Wings and pretty much every other team here in this state.

DT: [Laughs] The Pistons are in better shape! The Pistons shouldn't get lumped in there.

JUB: [Laughs] When does that season start, Doug? I forget.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of the interview near the top of this page.

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