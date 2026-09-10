Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 11-13)

It might not feel like fall quite yet, but football season is officially upon us! Whether you’re looking for a game to attend or looking for ways to completely avoid the sport, Michigan Public has you covered. We’ve gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

International Fireworks Championship

9/11-9/12 | 6 p.m.

Turtle Creek Stadium - 333 Stadium Drive, Traverse City, MI

Prices Vary

Silver Lake Apple & BBQ Festival

9/11-9/12 | All Day

Golden Township Park - 8501 Silver Lake Road, MI

Free

Frankenmuth Auto Fest

9/11-9/13 | All Day

Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI

Free

Wheatland Music Festival

9/11-9/13 | All Day

7251 50th Ave., Remus, MI

$50

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Street Art Encounter

9/11 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Queen Tribute

9/11-9/13 | Times Vary

Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI

Prices Vary

Oklahoma Sooners vs Michigan Wolverines

9/12 | 12 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State St., Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Mitten Vintage Flea Market

9/13 | 11 a.m.

HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Smokin’ Rock-N-Blues Festival

9/11-9/12 | Times Vary

Downtown - Brighton, MI

Free

Rochester Art & Apples Festival

9/11-9/13 | All Day

Downtown - Rochester, MI

$10 suggested donation

Donut & Cider Fest

9/12-9/13 | All Day

Canterbury Villager - 2325 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion, MI

$5

Old Car Festival

9/12-9/13 | All Day

Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI

$39

Grand Rapids

Fork Fest

9/11 | 4 p.m.

Vivant Brewery & Spirits - 925 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Fiesta Mexicana

9/11-9/13 | All Day

Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

John Mulaney

9/12 | 7:30 p.m.

Acrisure Amphitheater - 201 Market Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

ArtPrize Preview Week

9/12-9/17 | All Day

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

An Evening of Magic with Joe Bennett

9/11 | 8 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe St., Kalamazoo, MI

$85

Dogs in the Zoo

9/12 | All Day

South Kalamazoo Mall - S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Kalamazoo Scottish Festival

9/12 | All Day

Kindleberger Park - 122 N Riverview Drive, Parchment, MI

Free

Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market

9/12 | All Day

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Lansing Oktoberfest

9/11-9/12 | All Day

Adado Riverfront Park - 201 E Shiawassee St., Lansing, MI

$5

Fowlerville Fall Fest

9/12 | All Day

Fowlerville Fairgrounds - 8800 W Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville, MI

$7

Dogs & Coffee

9/12 | 9 a.m.

Harris Nature Center - 3998 Van Atta Road, Okemos, MI

$5

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. MSU Spartans

9/12 | 3:30 p.m.

Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Upper Peninsula

Stalwart Agricultural Fair

9/10-9/12 | All Day

Stalwart Agricultural Fairgrounds - 8081 E M48, Stalwart, MI

$5

Lake Superior Shore Run

9/11-9/12 | All Day

Little Presque Isle Recreation Area - County Road 550, Marquette, MI

Prices Vary by Race

Van Riper State Park Harvest Fest

9/11-9/13 | All Day

Van Riper State Park - 851 County Road AKE, Champion, MI

Free