Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 11-13)
It might not feel like fall quite yet, but football season is officially upon us! Whether you’re looking for a game to attend or looking for ways to completely avoid the sport, Michigan Public has you covered. We’ve gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
International Fireworks Championship
9/11-9/12 | 6 p.m.
Turtle Creek Stadium - 333 Stadium Drive, Traverse City, MI
Prices Vary
Silver Lake Apple & BBQ Festival
9/11-9/12 | All Day
Golden Township Park - 8501 Silver Lake Road, MI
Free
Frankenmuth Auto Fest
9/11-9/13 | All Day
Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI
Free
Wheatland Music Festival
9/11-9/13 | All Day
7251 50th Ave., Remus, MI
$50
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Street Art Encounter
9/11 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Queen Tribute
9/11-9/13 | Times Vary
Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI
Prices Vary
Oklahoma Sooners vs Michigan Wolverines
9/12 | 12 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State St., Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Mitten Vintage Flea Market
9/13 | 11 a.m.
HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Smokin’ Rock-N-Blues Festival
9/11-9/12 | Times Vary
Downtown - Brighton, MI
Free
Rochester Art & Apples Festival
9/11-9/13 | All Day
Downtown - Rochester, MI
$10 suggested donation
Donut & Cider Fest
9/12-9/13 | All Day
Canterbury Villager - 2325 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion, MI
$5
Old Car Festival
9/12-9/13 | All Day
Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI
$39
Grand Rapids
Fork Fest
9/11 | 4 p.m.
Vivant Brewery & Spirits - 925 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Fiesta Mexicana
9/11-9/13 | All Day
Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
John Mulaney
9/12 | 7:30 p.m.
Acrisure Amphitheater - 201 Market Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
ArtPrize Preview Week
9/12-9/17 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
An Evening of Magic with Joe Bennett
9/11 | 8 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe St., Kalamazoo, MI
$85
Dogs in the Zoo
9/12 | All Day
South Kalamazoo Mall - S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Kalamazoo Scottish Festival
9/12 | All Day
Kindleberger Park - 122 N Riverview Drive, Parchment, MI
Free
Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market
9/12 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Lansing Oktoberfest
9/11-9/12 | All Day
Adado Riverfront Park - 201 E Shiawassee St., Lansing, MI
$5
Fowlerville Fall Fest
9/12 | All Day
Fowlerville Fairgrounds - 8800 W Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville, MI
$7
Dogs & Coffee
9/12 | 9 a.m.
Harris Nature Center - 3998 Van Atta Road, Okemos, MI
$5
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. MSU Spartans
9/12 | 3:30 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Upper Peninsula
Stalwart Agricultural Fair
9/10-9/12 | All Day
Stalwart Agricultural Fairgrounds - 8081 E M48, Stalwart, MI
$5
Lake Superior Shore Run
9/11-9/12 | All Day
Little Presque Isle Recreation Area - County Road 550, Marquette, MI
Prices Vary by Race
Van Riper State Park Harvest Fest
9/11-9/13 | All Day
Van Riper State Park - 851 County Road AKE, Champion, MI
Free
U.P. Fall Beer Fest
9/12 | 1 p.m.
Mattson Lower Harbor Park - 200 Lakeshore Blvd., Marquette, MI
$55