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Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Sept. 23, 2026)

Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Sept. 23, 2026)

Join April Baer and the Michigan Public Travelers in May to discover a place where age-old legends and monuments intertwine with warm sunshine and island-style living. From the ruins of Athens to the bright rooftops of Mykonos and Santorini — embrace the country at its best!

Learn more at our free information session on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 12 p.m.

Virtual Event on Zoom
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
Virtual Event on Zoom