Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Sept. 23, 2026)
Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Sept. 23, 2026)
Join April Baer and the Michigan Public Travelers in May to discover a place where age-old legends and monuments intertwine with warm sunshine and island-style living. From the ruins of Athens to the bright rooftops of Mykonos and Santorini — embrace the country at its best!
Learn more at our free information session on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 12 p.m.
Virtual Event on Zoom
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
Virtual Event on Zoom