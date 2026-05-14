2026 Annual All Media Exhibition: Hot DAM!

Hot DAM! is Detroit Artists Market’s annual juried exhibition celebrating contemporary work by artists from Detroit. Featuring a wide variety of media, the exhibition highlights the depth and diversity of the region’s creative talent. Beginning as an open call to DAM members, the final selection of works was juried by artist and educator Gil Ashby. This year’s presentation includes work by more than 40 local artists working in a wide range of mediums such as painting, sculpture, fiber, mixed media, and beyond.

Opening Reception: Friday, May 29, 2026 | 5-8pm

Exhibition Dates: May 29 - June 26, 2026

Participating Artists: Nina Ashraf, John C Barker, Julie Bedore, Robert Beras, Claudia Bergschwenger, Boisali Biswas, Joyce Brienza, Doug Cannell, George Covintree, Andrew Dall'Olmo, Ellen Doyle, Adrienne Dunkerley, Anne Furnaris, Laura Gabriel, Carla Harden, Talese Michelle, Jonathan Harris, Deborah Hecht, Cristina Joya, Esther Kirshenbaum, Sara Krawczak, Jeremy Lassila, Melissa Leaym-Fernandez, Allison Lund, Michael McNeil, James Charles Morris, John Albert Murphy, Terri O'Brien, Erik Olson, Marcia Polenberg, Gyona Rice, Tavyon Richardson, Ron Rutherford, Julianna Sanromán Rojas, Jackie Shields, Gabbi Slocum, Mandisa Smith, Claudia St. Peter, Tessa Stein, Steven Tapper, Earl Williams, Mark Zapico

