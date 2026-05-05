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2026 Bikes for Kids Giveaway

2026 Bikes for Kids Giveaway

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices are proud to offer our 18th annual Bikes for Kids Giveaway. To promote bicycle safety and recognize deserving children in the community, we are giving away 10 bikes to local children for the summer! To learn more and make a nomination visit our Bikes for Kids Giveaway page.

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC
12:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC
1500 Timberwolf Dr
Holland, Ohio 43528
(419)-909-3024
info@charlesboyk-law.com
https://www.charlesboyk-law.com/boyk-bikes-for-kids/