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2026 TALI Leadership Development Conference

2026 TALI Leadership Development Conference

Designed to support and inspire leaders with higher-level career aspirations, this one-day, immersive conference is TALI’s signature convening that delivers a premier leadership experience – one that equips high-impact leaders with the tools, insights, and connections needed to lead boldly, innovate strategically, and navigate today’s most pressing challenges.

By leveraging TALI’s proven and trusted approach to leadership development and network of industry experts, leaders will have the opportunity to hear from dynamic speakers, participate in engaging workshops, and experience powerful networking opportunities.

This conference is ideal for aspiring leaders, seasoned professionals, and executives who want to ignite passion, expand vision, and inspire others to make a lasting impact.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco
500
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Advanced Leadership Institute
conference@taliinstitute.org
https://taliinstitute.org/
The Kimpton Hotel Monaco
620 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219
conference@taliinstitute.org
https://taliinstitute.org/leadership-development-conference/#corporate