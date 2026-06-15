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269 Fest

269 Fest

Every September, on the 269th day of the year, Kalamazoo comes alive with 269 Fest — a weeklong celebration of music, food, film, technology, and culture. More than just another Kalamazoo event, 269 Fest brings together concerts, block parties, local markets, and community experiences that highlight the best things to do in Kalamazoo. From live entertainment to art and innovative showcases, this festival is where Kalamazoo’s creativity and culture meet what’s next.

Downtown Kalamazoo
Prices vary
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Downtown Kalamazoo