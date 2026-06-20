3rd Annual Amy Salyer-Nicholls Memorial Car Show

The Amy Salyer-Nicholls Memorial Car Show is free to the public. Enjoy music, food trucks, door prizes, raffles, and a trophy presentation. Car registration is $20 and begins at 9am. The first 50 registered receive a free t-shirt and goodie bag. Free coffee and donuts are available while they last. Also enter to win a 5-night stay at the Smokey Mountain Resort in Gatlinburg, TN. The Amy Salyer-Nicholls Education Foundation is a 501c3 and all proceeds benefit post-secondary education scholarships in Amy's memory.