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3rd Annual Amy Salyer-Nicholls Memorial Car Show

3rd Annual Amy Salyer-Nicholls Memorial Car Show

The Amy Salyer-Nicholls Memorial Car Show is free to the public. Enjoy music, food trucks, door prizes, raffles, and a trophy presentation. Car registration is $20 and begins at 9am. The first 50 registered receive a free t-shirt and goodie bag. Free coffee and donuts are available while they last. Also enter to win a 5-night stay at the Smokey Mountain Resort in Gatlinburg, TN. The Amy Salyer-Nicholls Education Foundation is a 501c3 and all proceeds benefit post-secondary education scholarships in Amy's memory.

Chester Park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Amy Salyer-Nicholls Education Foundation
5173981364
crystal_page1@comcast.net
https://www.facebook.com/groups/407289368459930
Chester Park
602 W. Bell St.
Camden, Michigan 49232
crystal_page1@comcast.net