4th Annual Saline Area Schools Alumni Golf Outing

Please join us in celebrating our 4th Annual Saline Alumni Golf Scramble, hosted by Brookside Golf Course in Saline, Michigan.

Each year, the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, in partnership with the Saline Alumni Committee, brings together former students, local families, staff, and friends of Saline Area Schools for a fun day on the course while raising support for programs that enrich learning across the district.

Proceeds from the scramble help sponsor two scholarships for graduating Saline High School seniors each year: one for college and one for trade school.

Event highlights include:

- 18 holes of scramble-format golf at Brookside Golf Course

- Hot dog and chips at the turn

- Lunch following golf

- On-course contests and prizes (closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.)

- Raffles, giveaways, and sponsorship opportunities

- Foursomes and individual golfers are welcome, and you do not have to be a Saline alum to participate!

A variety of sponsorship levels are available for businesses and individuals who want to support Saline Area Schools while gaining visibility throughout the event.

Space is limited, so we encourage you to register early. We look forward to seeing you on the course!