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4th International Conference on Infectious Diseases

4th International Conference on Infectious Diseases

Join us at the 4th International Conference on Infectious Diseases (Infectious Diseases 2026), a Virtual Event taking place on September 09–10, 2026. Centered on the theme “Emerging Pathogens, Evolving Challenges: Innovations in Prevention and Control,” this global forum brings together leading experts to discuss the latest developments in the emergence, transmission, and management of infectious diseases. Designed for researchers, clinicians, epidemiologists, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives, the conference provides a timely platform for sharing insights and notable clinical findings.

This is a virtual event.
299
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Scitech series
447383507342
williamszeenat96@gmail.com
https://www.scitechseries.com

Artist Group Info

Zeenat Williams
williamszeenat96@gmail.com
https://www.scitechseries.com/infectious-disease
This is a virtual event.