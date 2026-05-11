Join us at the 4th International Conference on Infectious Diseases (Infectious Diseases 2026), a Virtual Event taking place on September 09–10, 2026. Centered on the theme “Emerging Pathogens, Evolving Challenges: Innovations in Prevention and Control,” this global forum brings together leading experts to discuss the latest developments in the emergence, transmission, and management of infectious diseases. Designed for researchers, clinicians, epidemiologists, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives, the conference provides a timely platform for sharing insights and notable clinical findings.