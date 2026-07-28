A Gathering For Grievers

Gathering for Grievers is a gentle, welcoming space to listen, share, or simply be among others who understand. This free event offers connection and support for those navigating loss.

Guest speaker Sara Rian will share practical ways to carry grief in everyday life.

By joining us, you honor Joey’s legacy of compassion and support the JOeY Foundation’s mission to walk alongside those in the Downriver community experiencing significant loss.

What to expect:

✨ Guided writing experience

✨ Time for reflection and connection over a light dinner

✨ A journal and one of Sara’s books for each attendee

You are welcome here—just as you are.