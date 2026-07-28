A Gathering For Grievers
A Gathering For Grievers
Gathering for Grievers is a gentle, welcoming space to listen, share, or simply be among others who understand. This free event offers connection and support for those navigating loss.
Guest speaker Sara Rian will share practical ways to carry grief in everyday life.
By joining us, you honor Joey’s legacy of compassion and support the JOeY Foundation’s mission to walk alongside those in the Downriver community experiencing significant loss.
What to expect:
✨ Guided writing experience
✨ Time for reflection and connection over a light dinner
✨ A journal and one of Sara’s books for each attendee
You are welcome here—just as you are.
Cooke Community Center
$0
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The JOeY Foundation
(734) 672–1901
leann@JOeYFoundation.org
Artist Group Info
Sara Rian
sara@sararianbooks.com
Cooke Community Center
14100 Navarre StGibraltar, Michigan 48173
(734) 671-1466
hruffner@cityofgibraltarmi.gov