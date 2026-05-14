A Journey of Service, Gratitude, and the American Ideal

Rear Admiral (Ret.) Huan Nguyen, USN shares a powerful reflection on the American story through the intertwined experiences of his family’s escape from Vietnam, President Gerald Ford’s courageous leadership during the 1975 refugee crisis, and his own three decades of military service. He honors the compassion of ordinary Americans whose kindness helped his family rebuild their lives, and he recounts how that generosity inspired his commitment to serve the nation that welcomed them. The remarks offer a thoughtful reflection on what it means to belong, to serve, and to carry the American story forward.

