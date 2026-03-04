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A Novel Evening at the Library

A Novel Evening at the Library

Join us for an evening at the Harper Woods Public Library complete with food, drinks and live music by Gerald Foster pianist. Your support will help us to create an improved outdoor space for our community to enjoy!
All donations are tax deductible and go to the Friends of the Harper Woods Library.

Harper Woods Public Library
$40.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Friends of the Harper Woods Library
same as library

Artist Group Info

A Novel Evening at the Library
hwl@libcoop.net
Harper Woods Public Library
19601 Harper Avenue
Harper Woods, Michigan 48225
(313) 343-2575
https://www.harperwoodslibrary.org