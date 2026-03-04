A Novel Evening at the Library
A Novel Evening at the Library
Join us for an evening at the Harper Woods Public Library complete with food, drinks and live music by Gerald Foster pianist. Your support will help us to create an improved outdoor space for our community to enjoy!
All donations are tax deductible and go to the Friends of the Harper Woods Library.
Harper Woods Public Library
$40.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Harper Woods Library
Artist Group Info
A Novel Evening at the Library
hwl@libcoop.net
Harper Woods Public Library
19601 Harper AvenueHarper Woods, Michigan 48225
(313) 343-2575