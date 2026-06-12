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All Your Friends

All Your Friends

An indie dance party for the ones who still romanticize a scratched iPod, American Spirits, and a blurry night soundtracked by bloghouse and post-punk revival. All Your Friends is at The Green Door on 20 June 2026, bringing the sweat, synths, and nostalgia of the early 2010’s house party.

This is your basement-floor flashback to tight jeans, smudged eyeliner, and nights that felt like a house show turned afterparty. Expect a high-energy dance floor fueled by indie sleaze classics and remixes you forgot you loved, from LCD Soundsystem and The Rapture to Foals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, MGMT, Crystal Castles, and more. No frills, just bodies in motion.

Whether you never left the Lower East Side or just miss the chaos of that era, All Your Friends is a night dedicated to bad decisions, blown speakers, and the soundtrack of your favorite forgotten memories. Come ready for the sweat, the noise, and the party your Tumblr warned you about at The Green Door.

The Green Door
$21.25
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

All Your Friends
Andrew Prystai detroit@eventvesta.com
jesse@wabcoindustries.com
The Green Door
2005 E. Michigan Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48912
5173259897
music@greendoorlive.com