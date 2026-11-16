Alla Boara invites audiences on a unique holiday journey weaving together familiar Christmas melodies with rare Italian folk traditions. Our program features an incredibly fresh approach to Christmas concerts blending contemporary jazzi-nfused arrangements of ancient folk music with holiday classics!

While North American Christmas traditions typically draw from northern European origins, Alla Boara showcases Italy’s vibrant holiday musical heritage. Our performance bridges cultural divides through authentic folk songs presented with fresh, accessible arrangements that honor their roots while engaging modern audiences.