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American History Trivia at the Ford Library

American History Trivia at the Ford Library

The 4th of July has passed, but we're still celebrating America's 250th birthday! From the Declaration to modern pop culture, how much do you really know about American history? Build your team of up to four players (or join a team on the spot) and come test your knowledge in six rounds of fun and challenging questions with Here's Your Host's Matt Eickhoff.

Impress your friends!

Win prizes!

Wonder where you learned that particular piece of trivia!

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
FREE to the public
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
734-205-0540
ford.library@nara.gov
https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
1000 Beal Avenue
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
ford.library@nara.gov