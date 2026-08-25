American Dentistry Congress 2026

We are delighted to welcome you to the American World Dentistry & Oral Health Congress (American Dentistry Congress 2026), scheduled to take place on December 03–04, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, and through a virtual platform for participants joining remotely. Centered on the theme "Innovating Dentistry for a Healthier Future,” this congress will serve as a dynamic international forum for dentists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, periodontists, prosthodontists, dental hygienists, researchers, academicians, and healthcare leaders to exchange cutting-edge knowledge and shape the future of oral healthcare. This event brings together professionals from diverse specialties—including restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implantology, endodontics, pediatric dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, prosthodontics, periodontics, and dental public health—offering a comprehensive platform for professional development, research dissemination, and collaborative learning. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in dental technologies, clinical treatment protocols, preventive dentistry strategies, and evidence-based approaches that enhance patient care and long-term oral health outcomes. Scientific sessions will span a wide range of topics, such as digital dentistry and CAD/CAM technologies, dental implants and regenerative procedures, laser dentistry, aesthetic and cosmetic innovations, oral disease prevention, minimally invasive dentistry, dental biomaterials, orthodontic advancements, and global oral health challenges. The program will also explore infection control standards, patient safety in dental practice, practice management strategies, and the expanding role of artificial intelligence and digital diagnostics in modern dentistry. Participants will have the opportunity to present research findings, engage in expert-led panel discussions, and attend hands-on workshops focused on clinical skill enhancement, advanced treatment planning, and emerging dental technologies. Networking sessions will foster meaningful connections among global dental professionals, creating opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration, research partnerships, and future innovations in oral healthcare. In essence, American Dentistry Congress 2026 is an essential gathering for professionals committed to advancing dental science, improving oral health outcomes, strengthening preventive care strategies, and promoting global standards in dentistry. We look forward to welcoming you to an inspiring and impactful event—whether you join us in Toronto or participate virtually from anywhere in the world.