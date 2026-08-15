Anime Magic! is on a mission to bring the "magic" back to anime conventions! We’re always pushing the boundaries, and this year is no different. We’re getting WAY bigger, better, and more exciting for 2026!

We're a convention by fans, for fans with a focus on FUN. This isn't your typical cookie-cutter convention! We have all the normal fanfare you've come to expect from other conventions, while pushing the bleeding edge of convention fun and interactivity even further. We have plenty of exciting surprises and events that will blow your mind!

Whether you're a seasoned veteran of conventions or a first timer, you're going to discover the magic of anime!