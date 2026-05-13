The Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair is the largest of the three official partner fairs that comprise the award-winning and highly respected Ann Arbor Art Fair. Roughly 400,000 people attend the event each year. The Summer Art Fair is located on Main Street in the heart of Ann Arbor as well as Liberty, State, and South University Streets, stretching from its charming downtown to the campus of the University of Michigan. It is run by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, a non-profit Artist Member Organization whose mission is to provide marketing opportunities to artists. It is the only show run by and for the artists. It is consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Art Fairs in the Country.