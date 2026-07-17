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Ann Bell does Tom Waits

Ann Bell does Tom Waits

Join us for a spellbinding night at Urban Beat on July 25th at 7:30 p.m., with Ann Bell on piano and vocals, bringing her smoky voice to life, alongside Ayinde Zuri on soulful sax and guitar, and Eric Lambert's driving drums. We’ll drift into the smoky, dark allure of a Tom Waits tribute, a night of soulful magic. Tickets are $20—don’t miss this unforgettable evening.

Ms. Ann Bell is a Detroit-born musician, piano teacher, artist, and writer. She began her professional performance career as a young child and continues to perform all over Michigan. Classically trained, Ms. Bell possesses a rich, soulful voice and plays all genres of music. She believes in the healing power of music and art, using them as powerful cures that save souls and enrich lives. Dedicated to saving the world, she weaves a commitment to service in the community into her work. Beyond music, she is an entertainer and an activist, and her shows are always interactive experiences. She loves her students and audiences more than space.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Urban Beat will be open for food and drinks before and during the show.

More Information/Tickets

UrbanBeat
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906