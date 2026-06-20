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Aoife O’Donovan & Chris Thile

Aoife O’Donovan & Chris Thile

Aoife O'Donovan and Chris Thile present Wassail! An Evening of Carols and Merriment.


Celebrate the season with GRAMMY Award–winning artists Aoife O'Donovan and Chris Thile as they illuminate treasured holiday songs with spellbinding harmonies and joyful musicality. Featuring newly written (and never before released) original songs, fresh arrangements of beloved classics, lively stories and good cheer in abundance, Wassail! is a warm invitation to gather, sing, and revel in the glow of the holidays.

Mandolinist Chris Thile is a MacArthur Fellow and founding member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. Aoife O’Donovan is a vocalist, guitarist, and founding member of I’m With Her and Crooked Still.

St. Cecilia Music Center
$70.00-$100.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
https://www.scmcgr.org/

Artist Group Info

tickets@scmc-online.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org
http://www.scmc-online.org