Aoife O’Donovan & Chris Thile

Aoife O'Donovan and Chris Thile present Wassail! An Evening of Carols and Merriment.

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Celebrate the season with GRAMMY Award–winning artists Aoife O'Donovan and Chris Thile as they illuminate treasured holiday songs with spellbinding harmonies and joyful musicality. Featuring newly written (and never before released) original songs, fresh arrangements of beloved classics, lively stories and good cheer in abundance, Wassail! is a warm invitation to gather, sing, and revel in the glow of the holidays.

Mandolinist Chris Thile is a MacArthur Fellow and founding member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. Aoife O’Donovan is a vocalist, guitarist, and founding member of I’m With Her and Crooked Still.