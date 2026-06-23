Sponsored by the Gogebic Community College Foundation, in memory of Alex Marciniak.

From June 27 through August 22, visitors are invited to wander the 1.2-mile Aurora Loop and discover large-scale installations nestled among towering pines, winding trails, and the rugged beauty of the Northwoods. Created by artists from across the region, this year’s exhibition reflects Emberlight’s 2026 theme, New Ways to Dream — exploring imagination, transformation, memory, identity, and the power of collective creativity.

Alongside this year’s juried installations, Emberlight proudly unveils two major community-centered projects through Art For All. A new collaborative installation invites audiences themselves to become part of the artistic process, while a second large-scale work — created in partnership with students from five regional schools — draws inspiration from Ojibwe doodems, reflecting themes of kinship, ancestry, and connection to the natural world through the voices and creativity of the next generation. Supported through funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, the project places young artists at the heart of the festival in a powerful new way.

https://emberlight.org/event/art-in-the-park-2026/

Free event