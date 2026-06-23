Sponsored by the Gogebic Community College Foundation, in memory of Alex Marciniak.

The opening ceremony will feature a special performance by Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company in celebration of the Art For All projects and the Indigenous traditions that helped inspire this year’s student collaboration. We offer complimentary golf cart tours as an accessible way to experience this exhibition.

https://emberlight.org/event/art-in-the-park-grand-opening-2026/

Free event