Art in the Park Grand Opening
Art in the Park Grand Opening
Sponsored by the Gogebic Community College Foundation, in memory of Alex Marciniak.
The opening ceremony will feature a special performance by Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company in celebration of the Art For All projects and the Indigenous traditions that helped inspire this year’s student collaboration. We offer complimentary golf cart tours as an accessible way to experience this exhibition.
https://emberlight.org/event/art-in-the-park-grand-opening-2026/
Free event
Miners Memorial Heritage Park
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
Miners Memorial Heritage Park
771 E Ayer St.Ironwood, Michigan 49938