Artisan at Delamar Hotel Traverse City Announces Summer Brunch Collaboration with Chef Kate Williams

Artisan at Delamar Hotel Traverse City will host a special summer weekend brunch series featuring celebrated Detroit chef Kate Williams, founder of the acclaimed Lady of the House, in collaboration with Executive Chef Sarah Bobier. Every Saturday and Sunday in July and August 2026, guests can enjoy a seasonal, ingredient-driven brunch menu that highlights Northern Michigan flavors alongside Williams’ soulful, modern cuisine.

The partnership brings together two distinct culinary voices — Chef Williams' celebrated approach to soulful, ingredient-driven cooking and Chef Bobier’s mastery of Northern Michigan's finest local and regional flavors, for a brunch offering that is as much an event as it is a meal.

