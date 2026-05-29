Astrophotography for Beginners
Astrophotography for Beginners
From image composition to camera settings to choosing your subject, learn everything you need to know to produce a stellar astronomical photo. Bring a camera if you have one—and a desire to experiment. Learners of all ages and experience levels are welcome! Part of the Imagining the Cosmos series.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu