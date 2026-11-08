Join The Henry Ford for a free author talk with Eric Moskowitz, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of the newly published book The Hardest, Longest Race: Henry Ford and the Cross-Country Contest That Changed America (2026), and Matt Anderson, curator of transportation.

In The Hardest, Longest Race, Moskowitz reconstructs the story of the 1909 Ocean to Ocean contest, the first true coast-to-coast automobile race in U.S. history. While oddsmakers dismissed the pint-sized Ford Model T, Henry Ford was intent on proving it could go the distance.

The Hardest, Longest Race is a colorful tale of corporate ambition, gritty drivers, hostile terrain, mechanical failure and sabotage.

Together at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Moskowitz and Anderson will discuss this significant event in automotive history, and how materials in The Henry Ford’s collections helped piece the story together. Their talk will be followed by a brief Q&A and book signing. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at THF.org/TheRace.