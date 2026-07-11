Back-to-Back Screenings of Michigan True Crime Documentary - Ann Arbor

Don’t miss back-to-back screenings of the true crime documentary on Southeast Michigan’s most-forgotten and misunderstood murder spree: 1969: Killers, Freaks and Radicals.

The award-winning film dives into the series of shocking murders of young women that took place across the twin college towns of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti in the late 1960s. While the notorious John Norman Collins was charged with one murder, the rest remain unsolved.

1969 features first-person interviews with those who were present and uncovers thousands of documents never before seen by the public, examining how the politics and social chaos of the era may have hindered the investigation. The screening will be followed by a Q+A with the filmmakers.

Purchase tickets online or at the door:

Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30pm - Senate Theater (Detroit): https://app.gopassage.com/events/40918

Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7pm - Michigan Theater (Ann Arbor): https://marquee-arts.org/event-page/?showingId=1016865&eventId=952585

Learn more and watch the trailer at: www.1969doc.com.

