Beer City Winds Concert - Celebrating America's Beauty

Enjoy a night of favorite band repertoire by our own Beer City Winds! The group includes local musicians and area band directors who come together to make music together in a great space. This fun night of music will include a post-concert reception.

SCHEDULE

6:30 PM | Doors Open

7:00 PM | Royce Auditorium Doors Open

7:30 PM | Concert Begins

8:30 PM | Post Concert Reception