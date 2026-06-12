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Beer City Winds Concert - Celebrating America's Beauty

Beer City Winds Concert - Celebrating America's Beauty

Enjoy a night of favorite band repertoire by our own Beer City Winds! The group includes local musicians and area band directors who come together to make music together in a great space. This fun night of music will include a post-concert reception.

SCHEDULE
6:30 PM | Doors Open
7:00 PM | Royce Auditorium Doors Open
7:30 PM | Concert Begins
8:30 PM | Post Concert Reception

St. Cecilia Music Center
$10.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
https://www.scmcgr.org/

Artist Group Info

Info@scmcgr.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org
http://www.scmc-online.org