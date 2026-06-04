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BOOP! The Musical

BOOP! The Musical

“What’s not to love about Betty Boop?” —Chicago Tribune

For almost a century, the Betty Boop® character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP!® The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $38 with a subscription
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Feb 28, 2027.
Get Tickets
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/