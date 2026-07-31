Bromeliad Society International Standard Show and Cactus and Succulent Plant Show

The Southeast Michigan Bromeliad Society is celebrating its 50th Anniversary by presenting its first ever Bromeliad Society International Standard Show. We would like to extend a special invitation to bromeliad enthusiasts in the Great Lakes region to participate! New vendors for 2026 include John Boardman, Steve Hoppin, Jerry Raack, Rob Scott, JW Succulents, and Mound and Magick Pottery. Featured guest speakers include Steve Hoppin, presenting Cryptanthus and the Cryptanthoid Complex; Obligatory Terrestrials, on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm, and Jerry Raack, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 11am. We expect Jerry plans to discuss cooler growing bromeliads for the Midwest climate, and a photo-laden presentation on his explorations of Ecuador and Peru.

Our friends and generous co-hosts, the Michigan Cactus & Succulent Society will also be presenting their annual display as well as a wide selection of exotic plants, many grown from seed by members for collectors to purchase.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens

1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Join us in Greenhouse 3!

Saturday & Sunday, 12 & 13 September 2026

Show and Sale hours: 10am -4pm

Guest Speakers: 11am and 1pm both days, Room 125

This year’s show is brought to you with help from our sponsors at Telly’s Greenhouse, located at 3301 John R. Rd. in Troy, MI and 4343 24 Mile Rd in Shelby Township, MI. www.tellys.com The Southeast Michigan Bromeliad Society is celebrating its 50th Anniversary by presenting its first ever Bromeliad Society International Standard Show. We would like to extend a special invitation to bromeliad enthusiasts in the Great Lakes region to participate! New vendors for 2026 include John Boardman, Steve Hoppin, Jerry Raack, Rob Scott, JW Succulents, and Mound and Magick Pottery. Featured guest speakers include Steve Hoppin, presenting Cryptanthus and the Cryptanthoid Complex; Obligatory Terrestrials, on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm, and Jerry Raack, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 11am. We expect Jerry plans to discuss cooler growing bromeliads for the Midwest climate, and a photo-laden presentation on his explorations of Ecuador and Peru.

Our friends and generous co-hosts, the Michigan Cactus & Succulent Society will also be presenting their annual display as well as a wide selection of exotic plants, many grown from seed by members for collectors to purchase.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens

1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Join us in Greenhouse 3!

Saturday & Sunday, 12 & 13 September 2026

Show and Sale hours: 10am -4pm

Guest Speakers: 11am and 1pm both days, Room 125