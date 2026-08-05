Kalamazoo, get ready for an unforgettable celebration! Canadiana Fest is thrilled to present the Can Am Peace Jam 2026.

This milestone year places a special spotlight on the French-Canadian diaspora and its lasting influence on North American art, music, food, industry, and culture. While the festival proudly embraces all Canadian people—emphasizing our shared Indigenous, French, and British Commonwealth heritage—this year’s lineup is packed with incredible music, high-energy comedy, and authentic cultural experiences for the whole family.

Ticket Info

- General Admission: $12

- Seniors / Veterans: $8

- Students: $5

- Children: Always Free!

- The Royal Canadian VIP Experience: Want to support the festival in style? Upgrade to our Special VIP Experience Tent for an exclusive, elevated festival vibe (details on the ticket site).

Headliners & Featured Entertainment

Mélisande [électrotrad]: Direct from Montreal, this award-winning Québécois powerhouse is one of the most electrifying forces in contemporary folk music. Blending traditional Acadian roots with modern electronic energy, their performance is a wildly innovative cultural experience. Featuring powerhouse vocals, flute, accordion, fiddle, and hypnotic foot percussion, this quartet is guaranteed to put on an unforgettable show!

Henry Sir: Get ready to laugh until it hurts. Before Mélisande takes the stage, Edmonton-turned-New Yorker Henry Sir will deliver a special festival comedy set. Featured on the CBC, Comedy Central, and Just For Laughs, Henry is one of the sharpest, most refreshingly original voices in comedy today. Catch him live for a set with brains, heart, and serious bite!

Local & Regional Music: Enjoy a massive lineup of bands spanning Caribbean, Indigenous traditional, Classic Rock, Celtic, Scottish Pipe, and Acadian folk. Catch sets from Zion Lion, Rock RX, Woodland Stream, Full Frontal Cortez, Hen Pecked Dawgs, and The Kalamazoo Scottish Pipe Band.