Chaldean Community Foundation 2026 Fall Career Fair

The Chaldean Community Foundation is holding its Fall 2026 multi-employer, multi-industry Community Career Fair with dozens of organizations seeking to fill hundreds of open full- and part-time positions

Jobs include entry-level and more experienced positions across an array of industries including: banking, distribution, education, employment, environmental, financial, government, hospitality, law enforcement, legal/professional services, non-profit, social services, telecommunications, transportation, and more.

Attendees should bring their resume and dress to impress and can apply and participate in on-the-spot interviews while networking with other businesses and organizations at this free event. Free headshot portraits are also available.

