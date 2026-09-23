© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chaldean Community Foundation 2026 Fall Career Fair

Chaldean Community Foundation 2026 Fall Career Fair

The Chaldean Community Foundation is holding its Fall 2026 multi-employer, multi-industry Community Career Fair with dozens of organizations seeking to fill hundreds of open full- and part-time positions

Jobs include entry-level and more experienced positions across an array of industries including: banking, distribution, education, employment, environmental, financial, government, hospitality, law enforcement, legal/professional services, non-profit, social services, telecommunications, transportation, and more.

Attendees should bring their resume and dress to impress and can apply and participate in on-the-spot interviews while networking with other businesses and organizations at this free event. Free headshot portraits are also available.

Chaldean Community Foundation
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chaldean Community Foundation
586-722-7253
Elias.Kattoula@chaldeanfoundation.org
www.chaldeanfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

dtanner@tannerfriedman.com
Chaldean Community Foundation
3601 15 Mile Rd.
Sterling Heights, Michigan 48310
586-722-7253
Elias.Kattoula@chaldeanfoundation.org
www.chaldeanfoundation.org