Chicago The Musical

Step into the glitz and glamour of the roaring 1920s with Chicago, the sultry, sharp-witted Broadway smash hit that proves fame is the ultimate prize. When Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly land in jail for murder, they turn their trials into headline-grabbing spectacles with the help of a slick lawyer and a media frenzy that blurs the line between justice and celebrity. Packed with show-stopping numbers like “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” and “Razzle Dazzle,” this sizzling musical delivers iconic Fosse choreography, dark humor, and spectacular entertainment.

It’s bold, brassy, and utterly unforgettable.