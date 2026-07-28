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Chicago The Musical

Chicago The Musical

Step into the glitz and glamour of the roaring 1920s with Chicago, the sultry, sharp-witted Broadway smash hit that proves fame is the ultimate prize. When Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly land in jail for murder, they turn their trials into headline-grabbing spectacles with the help of a slick lawyer and a media frenzy that blurs the line between justice and celebrity. Packed with show-stopping numbers like “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” and “Razzle Dazzle,” this sizzling musical delivers iconic Fosse choreography, dark humor, and spectacular entertainment.
It’s bold, brassy, and utterly unforgettable.

The Boardwalk Theatre
38
Every week through Oct 11, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thumbcoast Theaters
8102781749
info@thumbcoasttheaters.com
ThumbcoastTheaters.com

Artist Group Info

erin@thumbcoasttheaters.com
The Boardwalk Theatre
109 S. Third Street
St. Clair, Michigan 48079
8102781749
info@thumbcoasttheaters.com
thumbcoasttheaters.com