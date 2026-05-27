Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park welcomes back acclaimed artist Dale Chihuly. Experience art like never before through CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank. This highly anticipated exhibition transforms both our beautiful outdoor gardens and inviting indoor Sculpture Galleries with the world-renowned artwork of Chihuly. Stroll through the gardens and discover monumental sculptures, vibrant Reeds, and stunning site-specific installations that harmoniously blend art with nature, creating breathtaking moments around every corner.

About Dale Chihuly: Chihuly is an American artist who transforms a space with experiments in color, light, transparency, and form. He is known for his exhibitions and large-scale architectural installations around the world and for revolutionizing the studio glass movement. Chihuly works with a variety of media including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide.