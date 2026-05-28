Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 29 - 31)

We're finally getting some summer weather in Michigan this weekend! If you need some ideas to get you outside in the warmth and sunshine, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Canterbury Village Medieval Faire

5/23-6/7 | All Day

Canterbury Village - 2325 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion, MI

$18.99

Midland Antique Festival

5/30-5/31 | All Day

6905 Eastman Avenue, Midland, MI

Prices vary.

Lyon Township Library Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

6/1 | 9:30 a.m.

Lyon Township Library - 26076 S Milford Road, South Lyon, MI

Free

Wine on the Water

5/30 | 4 p.m.

Star of Saugatuck - 716 Water Street, Saugatuck, MI

$65

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Milan Community Fair

5/28-5/30 | 4 p.m.

Wilson Park - 89 Wabash Street, Milan, MI

$32.75

Music in the Park Opening Weekend

5/29 | 6:30 p.m.

Monument Park - Baker Road & Main Street, Dexter, MI

Free

Michigan Public Farmers Market Tour - Ann Arbor

5/30 | All Day

Ann Arbor Farmers Market - 315 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Taste of Ann Arbor

5/31 | All Day

Main Street - Downtown, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Songs of America

5/29-5/31 | Times Vary

Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Detroit Grand Prix

5/29-5/31 | All Day

Downtown - Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Parcels - Closing Reception

5/30 | 5 p.m.

Office Space Gallery - 2868 E Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Free

Hot DAM! Opening Weekend

5/29-5/31 | All Day

Detroit Artists Market - 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

5/27-5/30 | 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

$30

Cody Johnson

5/29 | 7:30 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Chihuly at Meijer Gardens

All Summer | All Day

Frederik Mejer Gardens - 1000 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

$25

Comic Book Trivia Night

5/30 | 6 p.m.

The Comic Signal - 4318 Plainfield Avenue, Suite H, Grand Rapids, MI

$5

Kalamazoo

Waiting for Laundry

5/29 | 9 p.m.

Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$15

Music Mornings with Sara

5/30 | 10 a.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$15

Park Yoga Summer Series

5/31 | 6 p.m.

Flesher Field - 3664 S 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

Lansing

Lansing Lugnuts

5/29-5/31 | Times Vary

Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Mats and Merlot

5/29 | 6 p.m.

Nurture Studios - 257 S Bridge Street, Dimonsdale, MI

$25

Bike & Seek

5/30 | 3 p.m.

The Avenue - 2021 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

$25/team