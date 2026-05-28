Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 29 - 31)
We're finally getting some summer weather in Michigan this weekend! If you need some ideas to get you outside in the warmth and sunshine, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Canterbury Village Medieval Faire
5/23-6/7 | All Day
Canterbury Village - 2325 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion, MI
$18.99
Midland Antique Festival
5/30-5/31 | All Day
6905 Eastman Avenue, Midland, MI
Prices vary.
Lyon Township Library Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
6/1 | 9:30 a.m.
Lyon Township Library - 26076 S Milford Road, South Lyon, MI
Free
Wine on the Water
5/30 | 4 p.m.
Star of Saugatuck - 716 Water Street, Saugatuck, MI
$65
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Milan Community Fair
5/28-5/30 | 4 p.m.
Wilson Park - 89 Wabash Street, Milan, MI
$32.75
Music in the Park Opening Weekend
5/29 | 6:30 p.m.
Monument Park - Baker Road & Main Street, Dexter, MI
Free
Michigan Public Farmers Market Tour - Ann Arbor
5/30 | All Day
Ann Arbor Farmers Market - 315 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Taste of Ann Arbor
5/31 | All Day
Main Street - Downtown, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Songs of America
5/29-5/31 | Times Vary
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Grand Prix
5/29-5/31 | All Day
Downtown - Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Parcels - Closing Reception
5/30 | 5 p.m.
Office Space Gallery - 2868 E Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Free
Hot DAM! Opening Weekend
5/29-5/31 | All Day
Detroit Artists Market - 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Ghost Tour
5/27-5/30 | 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
$30
Cody Johnson
5/29 | 7:30 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Chihuly at Meijer Gardens
All Summer | All Day
Frederik Mejer Gardens - 1000 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$25
Comic Book Trivia Night
5/30 | 6 p.m.
The Comic Signal - 4318 Plainfield Avenue, Suite H, Grand Rapids, MI
$5
Kalamazoo
Waiting for Laundry
5/29 | 9 p.m.
Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15
Music Mornings with Sara
5/30 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15
Park Yoga Summer Series
5/31 | 6 p.m.
Flesher Field - 3664 S 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
Lansing
Lansing Lugnuts
5/29-5/31 | Times Vary
Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Mats and Merlot
5/29 | 6 p.m.
Nurture Studios - 257 S Bridge Street, Dimonsdale, MI
$25
Bike & Seek
5/30 | 3 p.m.
The Avenue - 2021 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
$25/team
Royal Scot Summer Kickoff
5/31 | 12 p.m.
Royal Scot - 4722 W Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free