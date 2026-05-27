Appeals court dismisses lawsuit targeting voter-approved abortion rights in Michigan constitution

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit over abortion rights filed by Right to Life of Michigan.

In 2022, 56% of Michigan voters approved Proposal 3, an amendment which added reproductive rights, including abortion rights, to the state constitution.

In 2023, a group including Right to Life of Michigan sued Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, arguing that the the amendment violates parts of the U.S. Constitution, and the three state officials are responsible for enforcing the amendment.

A federal district court dismissed the lawsuit for failing to adequately link any alleged harms to the officials, and the decision by the 6th Circuit agreed.

Right to Life of Michigan President Amber Roseboom said in a statement that the court's opinion was narrowly focused on a legal issue.

“While the decision from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals is disappointing, it is based entirely on what is known as ‘standing,’ without addressing the merits or specifics of the actual challenge," Roseboom said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the court reached the right decision. “From the start, this lawsuit was a procedurally flawed, meritless, and politically motivated attack on reproductive rights that Michigan voters overwhelmingly supported. I am relieved that the Court has once again rightly rejected this unfounded challenge."

Right to Life of Michigan and other plaintiffs have not indicated if they will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.