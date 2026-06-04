Club 750 Cabaret: Caroline Bowman

Broadway star Caroline Bowman brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to a thrilling night of Broadway favorites. Known for iconic roles including Elsa in Frozen, Elphaba in Wicked, and Eva Perón in Evita, Bowman has captivated audiences around the world. From her recent Broadway performances in Sunset Boulevard and SMASH, to the Tony® and Grammy Award–winning original cast of Kinky Boots, Bowman delivers an unforgettable evening of show-stopping songs and stories from the stage.