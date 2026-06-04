Club 750 Comedy: John Heffron

Detroit-native John Heffron is a Last Comic Standing winner, bestselling author, and veteran stand-up comedian who has been seen on NBC, Netflix, Comedy Central, and more. With a style that’s smart, relatable, and packed with real-life humor, John’s comedy connects with audiences across generations.

Energetic and accessible, acclaimed standup John Heffron shares an array of relatable experiences from childhood through life as a married man, stepdad, and grandfather. He’s learned a thing or two about relationships with family, friends, and even himself along his journeys, gaining an astute, uniquely honest perspective widely praised among his comedy peers. Audiences of all ages relate to his enthusiastic, hard-won wisdom, recognizing how often the path to maturity is marked by universal triumphs and failures.