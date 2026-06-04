Club 750 Comedy: Leah Rudick

Leah Rudick is a Los Angeles-based actor, writer, and comedian. Known for her viral original characters, including “Wealthy Woman,” “Joannie,” and “Love Coach,” Rudick has built a devoted fan base of nearly 2 million followers across socials with her signature comedy.

In addition to acting and developing her own projects, she is currently headlining a national tour. In 2023, her debut comedy hour, Spiraling, was released on Amazon and Apple TV.

TV credits include High Maintenance on HBO, Commuters, and Crowd Control. She co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order, featured in Marie Claire, IndieWire, and the New York Observer.