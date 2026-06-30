Commons Compute: Eco Mini Data Centers

A Community Town Hall

… with “round table” breakout discussion groups followed by reporting from group facilitators. Hybrid participation with Miro virtual whiteboard.

Saline is about to get a hyperscale data center — a massive, energy-hungry facility that serves corporate profit while our grid strains and our water gets used for cooling. We don’t have to accept that as the only model.

What if we built something different, right next door?

Join us to explore a community-owned alternative: a solar-powered mini data center that keeps computing local, runs on clean energy, and is governed by the people who use it — not Wall Street. Think cooperative or municipal ownership, built to serve social impact startups, nonprofits, researchers, and civic tech — not to extract value from our region and send it somewhere else.

This is about who controls the digital infrastructure of our future. Ann Arbor has the talent, the values, and the organizing power to show what’s possible.

Come help us design it.