“COMMUNITY EVENT: Anti-War Rally Comes to Grand Rapids – May 24 (Grand Rapids Downtown Market)

Anti-War Rally Comes to Grand Rapids – May 24 (Grand Rapids Downtown Market)

Date & Time:

Sunday, May 24, 2026

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location:

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market 435 Ionia Ave. SW Grand Rapids, MI.

Event Description:

A national coalition event, the third annual “Rage Against the War Machine” rally will take place in Grand Rapids featuring keynote speaker Joe Kent, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, along with retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar and former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Josephine Guilbeau.

The rally will bring together veterans, policy advocates, and community members to discuss U.S. foreign policy and military involvement abroad. Speakers will address topics including war powers, national security, and the future of American foreign policy.

Additional speakers, musicians, and coalition leaders will be present. Organizers expect a large turnout for this public event.

Admission:

Open to the public

Website / Registration / Info:

https://givebutter.com/rage-against-the-war-in-machine-grand-rapids-m89ltz