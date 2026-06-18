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Connecting Fore a Cause

Connecting Fore a Cause

Join us on Friday, July 24, 2026 at Fountains Golf & Banquet in Clarkston for a full day on the course supporting Community Housing Network's mission to provide affordable housing for people in need.

Your registration includes:

18-hole scramble tournament
Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar courtesy of Oakwood Construction
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet
Golf cart and on-course contests
Networking with business and community leaders from across Southeast Michigan
Raffles, prizes, and plenty of opportunities to win
Foursomes are $600 and individual golfers are $150

Join us for a memorable day on the course, and help create housing opportunities for those who need them most.

Questions about the event? Contact Katie Simons, Donor Relations Coordinator, at KSimons@CHNinc.net.

Fountains Golf & Banquet
$150+
07:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Housing Newtwork
https://communityhousingnetwork.org/connecting-fore-a-cause/
Fountains Golf & Banquet
6060 Maybee Rd
Clarkston , Michigan 48104
(248) 625-3731
https://fountainsgolf.com/