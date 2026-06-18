Connecting Fore a Cause

Join us on Friday, July 24, 2026 at Fountains Golf & Banquet in Clarkston for a full day on the course supporting Community Housing Network's mission to provide affordable housing for people in need.

Your registration includes:

18-hole scramble tournament

Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar courtesy of Oakwood Construction

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet

Golf cart and on-course contests

Networking with business and community leaders from across Southeast Michigan

Raffles, prizes, and plenty of opportunities to win

Foursomes are $600 and individual golfers are $150

Join us for a memorable day on the course, and help create housing opportunities for those who need them most.

Questions about the event? Contact Katie Simons, Donor Relations Coordinator, at KSimons@CHNinc.net.