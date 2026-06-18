Connecting Fore a Cause
Connecting Fore a Cause
Join us on Friday, July 24, 2026 at Fountains Golf & Banquet in Clarkston for a full day on the course supporting Community Housing Network's mission to provide affordable housing for people in need.
Your registration includes:
18-hole scramble tournament
Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar courtesy of Oakwood Construction
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet
Golf cart and on-course contests
Networking with business and community leaders from across Southeast Michigan
Raffles, prizes, and plenty of opportunities to win
Foursomes are $600 and individual golfers are $150
Join us for a memorable day on the course, and help create housing opportunities for those who need them most.
Questions about the event? Contact Katie Simons, Donor Relations Coordinator, at KSimons@CHNinc.net.