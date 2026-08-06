Dabin Ryu Trio

Award-winning jazz pianist and composer Dabin Ryu brings a distinctive voice shaped by her roots in Seoul and her career in New York City. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and The Juilliard School, Ryu has performed with acclaimed artists including David Virelles, Randy Brecker, Anat Cohen, and Billy Harper.

Winner of the 15th UNISA International Piano Competition and the 2025 Jazz Gallery Residency Commission, Ryu has earned praise for performances that combine “fierce chops and control” with crisp, authoritative ideas. The NYC Jazz Record has called her “a force,” citing her bright energy, deep awareness of jazz history, and extraordinary command at the piano.

Ryu balances an active performing career with teaching as an associate professor at Berklee College of Music, continuing to shape the next generation of jazz musicians while pursuing her own work as a compelling artist “to keenly watch.”